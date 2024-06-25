Programming: Kernel, R, Python

Changwoo Min has posted an

introduction to writing custom schedulers with sched_ext.

In a particular situation, when each scheduling policy needs its

specific action, the core kernel scheduler calls an operation

defined in struct sched_class. For example, when the core

kernel scheduler needs to select a task to be scheduled, it calls

the sched_class.pick_next_task(rq) callback of a concrete

scheduling policy. When a task becomes runnable, the core kernel

scheduler calls sched_class.enqueue(rq, p, flags) so the

concrete scheduling policy enqueues task p to run queue

rq. When a task's runtime state needs to be updated, the

core kernel scheduler calls sched_class.update_curr(rq).