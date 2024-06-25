Programming: Kernel, R, Python
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ Min: sched_ext: scheduler architecture and interfaces
Changwoo Min has posted an
introduction to writing custom schedulers with sched_ext.
In a particular situation, when each scheduling policy needs its
specific action, the core kernel scheduler calls an operation
defined in struct sched_class. For example, when the core
kernel scheduler needs to select a task to be scheduled, it calls
the sched_class.pick_next_task(rq) callback of a concrete
scheduling policy. When a task becomes runnable, the core kernel
scheduler calls sched_class.enqueue(rq, p, flags) so the
concrete scheduling policy enqueues task p to run queue
rq. When a task's runtime state needs to be updated, the
core kernel scheduler calls sched_class.update_curr(rq).
sched_ext: scheduler architecture and interfaces (Part 2)
This is the second blog post about the sched_ext, a BPF-based extensible scheduler class. In this blog post, I briefly update what has been happening in sched_ext, then introduce the scheduler architecture and the sched_ext API. After reading this, you should have a good understanding of the sched_ext architecture and be ready to read the source code of any sched_ext schedulers.
R
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: x13binary 1.1.61 on CRAN: Maintenance
The x13binary team is thrilled to share the availability of Release 1.1.61 of the x13binary
This release brings two updates suggested by the tireless CRAN maintainers. Kurt Hornik suggested to now also ignore
stderrwhen calling the x13 binary via
system: it appears that builds under the new-ish and clang-based
flang-newnow emit on
stderreven if Fortran-based binaries did not before. So we adjust. And Brian Ripley pointed out that our
Makefilefor creating the x13 binary was not quite as is should be, which we adjusted. And I just realized I should have named this 1.1.60-2 to follow the upstream convention but didn’t. Next time.
Rlang ☛ Race Charts In R: How To Visualize And Compare Change Over Time With Gganimate
So, you’ve mastered the basics of ggplot2 animation and are now looking for a real-world challenge? You’re in the right place. After reading this one, you’ll know how to download and visualize stock data change through something known as race charts.
Rlang ☛ An Introduction to healthyR.ai
This post will introduction to the healthyR.ai package. The healthyR.ai package is a collection of functions that I have developed to help me analyze and visualize data.
Rlang ☛ Polynomial Support Vector Machines: Why Warner Music Entering the South Asia Market?
The Warner Music Group launched a new company in April, Warner Music South Asia targeting region markets that include Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The company thought that the region was populated and diverse.
Rlang ☛ Celebrating a Decade of EARL: Join us in Brighton, UK for EARL 2024!
See the full agenda and book your tickets today for EARL 2024 and key in RBTBZO at the checkout for a limited (while stocks last) 10% saving on your tickets as a special for R bloggers readers.
Python
TechRepublic ☛ The 10 Best Python Courses That are Worth Taking in 2024
Today’s best Python courses offer hands-on experience with data analysis, web development, machine learning and more.
