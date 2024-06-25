Firefox Promoting and Spreading Hey Hi (AI) Nonsense
Mozilla ☛ Choose how you want to navigate the web with Firefox [Ed: Mozilla is wrangling with buzzwords and hype instead of real stuff]
As Mozilla envisions Firefox’s future, we are focused on building a browser that empowers you to choose your own path and gives you the freedom to explore without worry or compromises. We do this through a few foundational ideas – simplifying the online experience, protecting your privacy and offering meaningful choice.
Firefox Nightly: Experimenting with Hey Hi (AI) services in Nightly
In the coming months, we will experiment with providing easy access to optional Hey Hi (AI) services in Nightly to improve productivity as you browse.