KDE Plasma 6.1.1 Desktop Environment Released with Various Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 25, 2024



KDE Plasma 6.1.1 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1 to fix several bugs, including the bug where desktop files dragged to another screen in a multi-monitor setup disappeared until the Plasma session was restarted. This issue could also cause Plasma to crash when dragging files from the desktop to some folders in the Dolphin file manager, so this is now fixed as well.

It also fixes issues with the Cube effect to open reliability, the Zoom effect and ICC color profiles to be better compatible, the Shake Cursor effect to work as expected with every global animation speed, and the Glide effect, which suffered a visual regression.

