KDE PIM Sprint and Federico Mena-Quintero on GNOME

Since a few weeks ago, librsvg is now in oss-fuzz — Google's constantly-running fuzz-testing for OSS projects — and the crashes have started coming in. I'll have a lot more to say soon about crashes in Cairo, which is where the majority of the bugs are so far, but for now I want to tell you about a little bug I just fixed.

The fuzzer found a memory leak that happens when librsvg tries to parse an invalid XML document that has definitions for XML entities — the things that you normally reference like &foo; in the middle of the XML.