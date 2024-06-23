KDE PIM Sprint and Federico Mena-Quintero on GNOME
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Volker Krause ☛ KDE PIM Sprint June 2024
Last weekend I visited Toulouse for the annual KDE PIM sprint. Besides discussing many topics and getting a lot of work done this being in France also had some culinary benefits.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Federico Mena-Quintero: Fixing a memory leak of xmlEntityPtr in librsvg
Since a few weeks ago, librsvg is now in oss-fuzz — Google's constantly-running fuzz-testing for OSS projects — and the crashes have started coming in. I'll have a lot more to say soon about crashes in Cairo, which is where the majority of the bugs are so far, but for now I want to tell you about a little bug I just fixed.
The fuzzer found a memory leak that happens when librsvg tries to parse an invalid XML document that has definitions for XML entities — the things that you normally reference like
&foo;in the middle of the XML.
