posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2024



Quoting: Tiling Shell Update Adds New Keyboard Shortcuts + More - OMG! Ubuntu —

This includes a request to support snapping windows in the active tiling layout using the keyboard only.

Because although that slide-in drop-over Snap Assistant widget makes using Tiling Shell intuitive for mouse users (such as myself), there are times when being able to move/tile windows without taking your hands of the keyboard is preferred.

And this is now possible in the Tiling Shell v9.1 update.