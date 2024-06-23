UEFI Holes and Windows TCO

The specific Phoenix SecureCore UEFI firmware vulnerability that prompted this posting is referred to as "UEFIcanhazbufferoverflow" by Eclypsium, which is just a funny way of pointing out that this is a buffer overflow exploit. The specific method in which the "UEFIcanhazbufferoverflow" exploit works is by using an unsafe call to the "GetVariable" UEFI service.

By making unsafe calls, a stack buffer overflow can be created, allowing for arbitrary code to be executed. In the BIOS or its modern counterpart, the UEFI, even a buffer overflow allows for full-system access and control to be gained very quickly, and the consequences of that happening can be challenging to remove from a PC permanently. Sometimes, it may even be impossible without replacing the machine entirely— and that's not counting passwords and such that may become compromised and still need changing between machines.