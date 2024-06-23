SysLinuxOS 12.4 released

SysLinuxOS 12.4 released. SysLinuxOS is updated to version 12.4. In this version, several bugs have been fixed and it also brings with it several improvements to make it much more intuitive and easy to use. Solved problems about repository, and with new kernel 6.7, are the biggest news. Many changes are under the hood, while others are purely aesthetic, and they improve the menu in both Gnome and Mate desktop environments. SysLinuxOS is a distro for System Integrators and Network Administrators, it must be chameleonic and therefore have tools that help to interface in a mixed Windows/GnuLinux environment.

