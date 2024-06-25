As the name suggests, SwiftLint is a tool used by the Swift community to enforce certain rules, styles, and conventions. And although I use SwiftLint in my own projects, its real value shows when used in a shared codebase. Code reviews, for instance, are expensive, requiring a lot of back-and-forth between the engineer who submitted the code for review and the reviewers. Quite frequently, the suggestions from reviewers are related to coding style and conventions, wasting everyone’s time.

Team opinion should be automated whenever possible, reducing the time wasted in code reviews and leaving the practice for what really matters: logic, performance, code design, and architecture.