Free Software Leftovers
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox’s New Tab Weather Widget: How to Try it Now
Mozilla has big plans for its browser and among the a fleet new features expected to rain down on us this year is greater personalisation of the new tab page. The ability to set a new tab background image is certain to be be the most eye-catching (and most long awaited) customisation change. But a series of smaller, more practical tweaks are in the works too, like being able to see weather info on the new tab page.
-
Hackaday ☛ Nearly 30 Years Of FreeDOS And Looking Ahead To The Future
The first version of FreeDOS was released on September 16 of 1994, following Microsoft’s decision to cease development on MS-DOS in favor of Windows. This version 0.01 was still an Alpha release, with 0.1 from 1998 the first Beta and the first stable release (1.0, released on September 3 2006) still a while off. Even so, its main developer [Jim Hall] and the like-minded developers on the FreeDOS team managed to put together a very functional DOS using a shell, kernel and other elements which already partially existed before the FreeDOS (initially PD-DOS, for Public Domain DOS) idea was pitched by [Jim].
-
Ruben Schade ☛ The housekeeping namespace
The
housekeepingnamespace is a collection of useful backend elements for XML syndication formats, such as RSS and Atom.
This is version 1.0, last updated 2024-06-23.
-
Djalel Oukid ☛ Ditch Proprietary BIOS/UEFI: Top 3 Open Source Boot Firmware
Today, it's widely known that proprietary firmware, such as BIOS and UEFI, often contains backdoors that compromise user privacy. I believe that hardware manufacturers intentionally integrate these backdoors into their closed-source firmware for obvious reasons. This presents a serious privacy issue, prompting the open-source community and privacy advocates to develop secure, open-source boot firmware. These alternatives prioritize user privacy and enhance hardware security.