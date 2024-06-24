Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Budgie 10.9.2 Desktop Arrives with Bug Fixes as Wayland Porting Continues

While the Budgie devs are hard at work porting the desktop environment to the modern Wayland display protocol, slated for the Budgie 10.10 release, they pushed a small point release for Budgie 10.9 users to address some annoyances and other issues reported by users.

LinuxGizmos.com

ASUS Chromebox 5a with 13th Gen Intel processors start at $294.00

The ASUS Chromebox 5a is a versatile mini-PC equipped with 13th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processors. These devices support multiple 4K@60Hz displays and include an M.2 2280 PCIe slot for storage expansion.

Robotic Platform Built on RISC-V Milk-V Meles with ROS2 Support

At the 2024 XUANTIE RISC-V Ecosystem Conference, a collaborative effort between Yahboom, milK-V, and ALIBABA DAMO Academy led to the unveiling of the RISC-V MicroROS educational robot. This robot, based on the Milk-V Meles SBC, is now available for purchase and provides an advanced learning platform for robotics enthusiasts and students.

(Updated) SeeedStudio Previews R1000 Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

 

Neo6502 A Modern Open Source Retro Computer with W65C02 and RP2040

This dual-processor setup enables the Neo6502 to surpass traditional 6502-based systems in speed and efficiency by removing memory transfer bottlenecks between the processor and graphics. The device includes 2MB of Flash, 64k RAM, and 32k Graphics RAM, supporting complex computations and enhanced graphics.

CY8CKIT-062S2-AI Kit: Ready-to-Deploy ML Models and Comprehensive Onboard Sensors

The CY8CKIT-062S2-AI PSoC 6 AI Evaluation Kit from Infineon Technologies provides a compact and powerful platform for developers interested in edge AI applications. This kit is compatible with Imagimob Studio, facilitating the entire machine learning process from initial model training to final deployment within a unified setup.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2024

Public domain vintage painting of Yacht Gracie of New York racing on the high seas

  1. [Meme] Debian's 'Cannon Fodder' Economics
    Conflicts of interest don't matter
  2. According to Microsoft, It's Not a Code of Conduct Violation to Troll Your Victims Whose Files You Are Purging
    The group of vandals from Microsoft think it's "funny" (and for a "nominal fee") to troll Microsoft critics
  3. Microsoft Inside Debian is Sabotaging Debian and Its Many Hundreds of Derivatives With SystemD (Microsoft/GitHub Slopware With Catastrophic Bugs is Hardly a New Problem)
    What is the moral of the story about The Scorpion and the Frog?

  4. [Meme] Choice Versus Freedom
    So When Do I Start Having Freedom? Freedom is choice between the GAFAMs
  5. Digital Liberation of Society at Times of Armed Conflicts and Uncertainty
    We have technical contributions, not just written output
  6. Links 23/06/2024: More Microsoft Cancellations, Growing Repression Worldwide
    Links for the day
  7. Gemini Links 23/06/2024: The Magician and the Hacker, tmux Tips
    Links for the day
  8. Links 23/06/2024: Twitter/X Wants Your Money, Google Reports a Billion DMCA Takedowns in Four Months
    Links for the day
  9. Digital Restrictions (Like DRM) Don't Have Brands, We Need to Teach People to Hate the Underlying Restrictions, Not Companies That Typically Come and Go
    Conceptually, the hens should fear humans, not the farmer who cages them
  10. Going Above 4% Again
    Maybe 4% (or above) by month's end?
  11. Conviction, jail for Hinduja family, Debian exploitation comparison
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  12. Links 23/06/2024: Hey Hi (AI) Scrapers Gone Very Rogue, Software Patents Squashed at EPO
    Links for the day
  13. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  14. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 22, 2024
    IRC logs for Saturday, June 22, 2024
  15. Gemini Links 23/06/2024: LoRaWAN and Gemini Plugin for KOReade
    Links for the day
Best Free and Open Source Software
The developers of the open-source office suite ONLYOFFICE Docs released version 8.1 with multiple new features
Darktable 4.8 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 4.8 open-source raw image editor has been released today as a major update introducing new features, improvements, and enhanced camera support.
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 released
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 is released
Mozilla and Tor Browser
Some Mozilla fluff and a new release
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The openSUSE Project today announced the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.6 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant for those who prefer a more conservative and well-tested operating system.
GNU/Linux focus, for now
Programming relates stories
BSD: Building rbenv on OpenBSD 7.5 and FreeBSD Day Interview with Beastie
Some BSD news
 
Some of the latest articles
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Some hardware picks
Linux Kernel News
and some analysis
SUSE, Ubuntu, and more
Fedora Week of Diversity and IBM/Red Hat Discrimination
Which is it then?
Security Leftovers
Security related news
KDE PIM Sprint and Federico Mena-Quintero on GNOME
Some GNOME and KDE updates
only 3 howtos for now
Here’s Why I Think KDE Is a Better Desktop Environment Than GNOME
As a long-time Linux user, I've dabbled with various desktop environments
New Android Feature Could Save Battery by Turning Off Your Screen When Not in Use
The Linux Mint 22 Beta is almost here as ISO testing gets underway
In the past, Canonical would push out Ubuntu in April and October and Linux Mint releases would follow just a month later usually in May and November
Radxa Fogwise Airbox AI box review – Part 2: Llama3, Stable Diffusion, imgSearch, Python SDK, YOLOv8
After checking out Radxa Fogwise Airbox hardware in the first part of the review last month
A No-Nonsense Open-Source Diary App for Android
Add your thoughts to the app like you jot down things in your diary
HandBrake 1.8.1 Video Transcoder Fixes Bugs and Issues
HandBrake 1.8.1 free video transcoder fixes video artifacts, subtitle corruption, and more
They are all free and open source goodness
Raspberry Pi, SparkFun etc.
half a dozen howtos
FOSS links collection
UEFI Holes and Windows TCO
Proprietary failings
mostly from the past 5 days
Security stories
episodes and shows
Peropesis 2.6: several updates
Peropesis release
NuTyX 24.6.3 available with cards 2.7.4
The new version of LXQt 2.0 based on Qt6 is now available on NuTyX
SysLinuxOS 12.4 released
SysLinuxOS 12.4 released. SysLinuxOS is updated to version 12.4
Releasing SKUDONET 7.1.0 Community Edition
We are very proud to announce the next SKUDONET Community Edition v7.1.0, we have been working hard for more than 6 months and finally, the results are awesome
and Windows issues
today's leftovers
Programming related picks
Applications: Cambalache, AMD ROCm, and Oi Grandad
Some software on Linux
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
hacker-friendly devices
Some of the latest articles
Looking for the artwork for Trixie the next Debian release
Each release of Debian has a shiny new theme, which is visible on the boot screen, the login screen and, most prominently, on the desktop wallpaper.
Releases of MyGNUHealth and GNU Automake 1.16.92
two GNU releases
Blaming "Linux" for Problems of VMware (Prolific GPL Violator, Infringer of the Linux Licence)
FUD tactics
Intel Slips Battlemage Support And Power-Saving Features Into Linux 6.11
"The year of the Linux desktop" is a long-standing meme among PC enthusiasts, but thanks to controversial decisions by Microsoft, continual development effort from Linux lovers, and the massive success of Valve's Steam Deck, Linux is seeing greater adoption than ever among consumer PC users
Microsoft Driving People Away (to GNU/Linux)
2 stories
FOSS picks for this afternoon
mostly Fedora, some CentOS too
Programming related news and views
Godot Event, Game of Trees Hub, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
misc. stories
UEFI is Opposite of Security (Again) and Proprietary Kaspersky 'Security' Products Treated Like a Back Door
Fake security on display
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Some hardware projects
The X Window System is still hanging on at 40
X uses a client-server model
This Week in GNOME: #153 Proudly Colorful
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 14 to June 21
first long batch
How to simplify switching from macOS to Linux
Belonging is essential to most people. Belonging somewhere gives you a haven and a feeling of coming home.
Photographs From the Parties [original]
2 weeks ago we started inflating balloons and arranging foods, alerting friends and colleagues etc.
Windows Falls Below 25% in Uzbekistan [original]
In a lot of Africa Windows is now below 10%
Windows TCO: Deaths, Ransom, and More
Microsoft and TCO
KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Plasma 6.1 as the latest version of their acclaimed desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
This week in KDE: Plasma 6.1 cleanups
Plasma 6.1 has been released to good reviews! We’ve spent the week fixing issues reported so far, as always
Games: VKD3D-Proton, Survivors Bundle, X4: Foundations
8 latest in gamingonlinux
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Trisquel – Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
Trisquel Linux is a 100% free operating system without any proprietary software whatsoever
Two Months After SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) [original]
The SLAPP has been mostly been put to rest, so we can now focus on GNU/Linux news and Free software stuff
A breath of SSD air for a 10-year-old (Linux) laptop
I made it into a Linux-only system. The only downside? Ultra-long boot times
Not Made in China [original]
release of GNU/Linux distros in Taiwan is hardly unprecedented
FOSS, Openwashing, and IBM
today's howtos
mostly security stuff
Tux Machines Parties (20 Years) [original]
We've managed to keep the site going as usual despite preparations and other distractions and now we're back to normal
Some of the latest articles
GCC 12.4 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 12.4 has been released