Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Free Software Security Podcast, Linux Out Loud, Destination Linux, This week in GNU/Linux

Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ All Your Silos are Broken | LINUX Unplugged 568
Online identity is a ticking time bomb. Are trustworthy, open-source solutions ready to disarm it? Or will we be stuck with lackluster, proprietary systems?
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ [Free Software Security Podcast] Josh Bressers: Episode 434 – Unreported vulnerabilities and everyone is getting hacked
Josh and Kurt talk about three wangles of responsibility. We start with a story about a bike theft ring, bike theft doesn’t usually get any attention, but this one is special. Then we ask why it seems like everyone is getting hacked, it’s because they have to tell us now. And finally we have a story about the huge number of unreported vulnerabilities in open source projects. This statistic probably affects all software, but there’s some numbers for open source specifically.
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 91: Hardware Heavy
Linux Out Loud 91 gets heavy in hardware with a sprinkling of some open-source software. Matt: Nate: Wendy: Contact infoMatt (Twitter @MattTDN)Wendy (Mastodon @WendyDLN)Nate (Website CubicleNate
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 376: Hackers Use New Malware Powered By Emojis
Tux Digital ☛ This week in GNU/Linux 268: KDE Plasma 6.1, Cinnamon Desktop, RISC-V Framework Laptop & more GNU/Linux news
This week in GNU/Linux we have a lot of new releases to talk about like desktop environments with KDE Plasma & Cinnamon. We also have some distro news from Ubuntu and postmarketOS. Plus there was an exciting announcement from Framework Computers about a potential new RISC-V motherboard option.
GNU World Order 570
**net-tools** , **netatalk** , **netdate-bsd5** , **netkit-bootparamd** , **netkit-ftp** , **netkit-ntalk** , **netkit-routed** , **netkit-rsh** , **netkit-rusers** , **netkit-rwall** , **netkit-rwho** , **netkit-timed** from the **n** software set of Slackware. shasum -a256=14860299647d9b604109088544b4fd0a843500c667ccb89216f537ed495cb248