How To Install SAR on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SAR on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
How To Install GitLab on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GitLab on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. In the world of DevOps, GitLab has emerged as a powerful and versatile tool for managing software development projects.
How to Set Java Environment Path in Ubuntu
30 Practical wget Command Examples
A Prometheus Blackbox gotcha: (UDP) DNS replies have a low size limit
For reasons beyond the scope of this entry, we use our Prometheus setup to monitor if we can resolve certain external host names, by doing Blackbox probes to various DNS servers, both our internal resolvers and external ones. Ever since we added this check, we've had weird issues where one of our internal resolvers would periodically fail the check for one particular host name for tens of minutes. This host name involves a long chain of CNAME records and ends with some A records. According to more detailed Blackbox information, the query wasn't failing, it was just not returning all of the information, omitting the A records that we needed. We came up with all sorts of theories about why our DNS server might not be able to fully resolve the CNAME chain, but couldn't find a smoking gun or a firm fix.
FreeBSD Samba Share with FreeIPA/IDM Auth
This article will try to address and contain all steps needed – including setting up the FreeIPA/IDM server and Poudriere setup. All of these systems will be Bhyve virtual machines. Below You will find Table of Contents for this article.
MIME, RSS, and existential torment
When someone fetches a file I expect it to interact with the lume FileSystem component, pass it to the zip file, get a file back, and then serve it back to the user with happy puppies and HTTP 200 responses. This was not happening, and the error that I got was initially very confusing.
The actual reason why this was happening trolled me so hard that I felt the need to write about it so that y'all are able to understand all of the moving parts and why it failed in this way in particular.
How does TLS use less CPU than plain TCP, part II
I noticed over the past couple of days that the CPU utilization were similar between the two services, but looking at the logs it seemed my gopher server git hit with several bots. So last night just as the logs reset (a weekly job) I decided to restart the two services so as to match CPU utilization and requests. Twelve hour later and …
Some notes on ZFS's zstd compression kstats (on Linux)
Like various other filesystems, (Open)ZFS can compress file data when it gets written. As covered in the documentation for the 'compression=' filesystem property, ZFS can use a number of compression algorithms for this, including Zstd. The zstd compression system in ZFS exposes some information about its activity in the form of ZFS kstats; on Linux, these are visible in /proc/spl/kstat/zfs/zstd, but are unfortunately a little underdocumented. For reasons beyond the scope of this blog entry I recently looked into this, so here is what I know about them from reading the code.