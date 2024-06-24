When someone fetches a file I expect it to interact with the lume FileSystem component, pass it to the zip file, get a file back, and then serve it back to the user with happy puppies and HTTP 200 responses. This was not happening, and the error that I got was initially very confusing.

The actual reason why this was happening trolled me so hard that I felt the need to write about it so that y'all are able to understand all of the moving parts and why it failed in this way in particular.