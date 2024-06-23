Releasing SKUDONET 7.1.0 Community Edition
We are very proud to announce the next SKUDONET Community Edition v7.1.0, we have been working hard for more than 6 months and finally, the results are awesome.
SKUDONET v7 is based on Debian 12, with Kernel 6.1.90 LTS (long-term support) and replaces its predecessor SKUDONET 5. We have been working with SKUDONET 5 for more than 5 years but now is the time to update the Kernel and use all the new properties that this great Operating System offers to network developers.