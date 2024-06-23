Releasing SKUDONET 7.1.0 Community Edition

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2024



We are very proud to announce the next SKUDONET Community Edition v7.1.0, we have been working hard for more than 6 months and finally, the results are awesome.

SKUDONET v7 is based on Debian 12, with Kernel 6.1.90 LTS (long-term support) and replaces its predecessor SKUDONET 5. We have been working with SKUDONET 5 for more than 5 years but now is the time to update the Kernel and use all the new properties that this great Operating System offers to network developers.

