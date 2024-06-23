Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi used to count bees — Brazilian researchers use a Pi Zero 2 W and some Hey Hi (AI) to help keep hives healthy
University researchers are using a Raspberry Pi as the main board behind their bee counting project that relies on Hey Hi (AI) to monitor overall hive health.
peppe8o ☛ Beginner’s Guide to Install and Use Docker with Raspberry PI
Installing Docker and Portainer GUI over a Raspberry Pi model A+ and Raspberry PI OS Lite
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 276: A Mac On A Pico, Ropes On The Test Stand, A Battleship Up On Blocks
The week gone by was rich with fun hacks, and Elliot and Dan teamed up this time around to run them down for everyone. The focus this week seemed to trend to old hardware, from the recently revived Voyager 1 to a 1940s car radio, a homebrew instrument from 1979, a paper tape reader, and a 128k Mac emulator built from an RP2040.