GSoC Work on KDE

The first month of the coding period of GSoC has already passed! Since the last update, I added Python support for the remaining classes of KWidgetsAddons. It was only recently when I discovered that apart from the C++ classes, the libraries also have namespaces which I didn’t even know about. So it turned out that it wasn’t actually completed. But anyway, there were only a few so that is now done. I also added support to automatically build a Python wheel for the bindings.

Last week I improved some Python demos and added bindings for KCoreAddons.