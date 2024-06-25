Medevel on Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Medevel ☛ Apache Superset - The Must Know and Have Tools for Data Scientists and Data Engineers
Apache Superset stands as a premier open-source data exploration and visualization platform, ingeniously designed to facilitate the creation of dynamic, insightful dashboards. e
Medevel ☛ 🌳 Betula- Free Open-source Federated Personal Link Collection Manager
Betula is a self-hosted bookmarking software designed for single users, offering optional Fediverse support. Features include the ability to publish bookmarks with optional titles and descriptions, add tags, and control the privacy of bookmarks.
Medevel ☛ Servas - Free Self-hosted Bookmark Management Tool.
Introducing Servas, a self-hosted bookmark management tool that brings organization to your digital spaces. Built on Laravel and Inertia.js, Servas utilizes Tailwind CSS and Svelte for a sleek, user-friendly frontend.
Medevel ☛ 15 Free Libre Must-Have Data Analytics Tools for Data Scientists
Welcome to our article about the best open-source self-hosted tools for data scientist and engineers. In this fascinating world of data, having the right tools at your disposal is crucial.
Medevel ☛ Elementary - A Powerful Open-source Solution for Data Observability
If you're a data engineer or data scientist, you understand the importance of a robust data observability tool. Enter Elementary, a native data observability solution designed specifically for data and analytics engineers.