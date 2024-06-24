Linux 6.10-rc5
Another week, another release candidate.
So far, the 6.10 release cycle has been fairly calm, and rc5 continues
that trend. Let's hope things stay that way.
For once, the driver changes don't dominate the diffs, although it's
still about a third of it. But even that third is to some degree due
to just a couple of larger driver changes (hv_balloon, broadcom bnxt
network driver, and a qualcomm phy driver). There are certainly other
driver changes in there, but nothing very big.
The rest is just a fairly random collection of stuff. Yes, there's the
requisite bcachefs fixes, but also some networking selftests, some
documentation fixes, some random VM fixes, core networking, and a
smattering of architecture fixes.
But nothing strange, and nothing that makes me worry for 6.10.
Shortlog - as always - appended for people who want to get a feel for
the details.
Linus
