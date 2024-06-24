Linux 6.10-rc5

Another week, another release candidate.

So far, the 6.10 release cycle has been fairly calm, and rc5 continues that trend. Let's hope things stay that way.

For once, the driver changes don't dominate the diffs, although it's still about a third of it. But even that third is to some degree due to just a couple of larger driver changes (hv_balloon, broadcom bnxt network driver, and a qualcomm phy driver). There are certainly other driver changes in there, but nothing very big.

The rest is just a fairly random collection of stuff. Yes, there's the requisite bcachefs fixes, but also some networking selftests, some documentation fixes, some random VM fixes, core networking, and a smattering of architecture fixes.

But nothing strange, and nothing that makes me worry for 6.10.

Shortlog - as always - appended for people who want to get a feel for the details.

Linus