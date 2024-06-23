posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2024



A No-Nonsense Open-Source Diary App for Android

We have plenty of note-taking applications for Android. Some might prefer to use the default apps by Samsung, Google or any other phone manufacturer, and others would look for open-source solutions like Standard Notes.

Unfortunately, none of them mimic a diary. So, if you are looking for something like that, I have got just the app for you.

Easy Diary is a simple and cute (with the right font) app that lets you jot down your thoughts and ideas with various useful features.

Let me highlight the key features for you to decide.