Mozilla and Tor Browser
Mozilla ☛ Firefox tips and tricks for online shopping
My relationship with online shopping is ever evolving. It’s either a little too convenient, extremely gratifying or entirely too much fun. I’m an eBay hawk, a casual Amazon browser and a Sephora VIB member. I recently joined the team at Fakespot though, which changed the game for my online shopping habits. Suddenly, browsing these retailers became professional, not just personal. I now second guess a product with a poor product grade rating (more on that below) and am filled with glee at the sight of a Fakespot-approved Shopify site.
Mozilla ☛ Natalia Domagala on fighting for transparent AI, the power of algorithms, climate change and more
At Mozilla, we know we can’t create a better future alone, that is why each year we will be highlighting the work of 25 digital leaders using technology to amplify voices, effect change, and build new technologies globally through our Rise 25 Awards. These storytellers, innovators, activists, advocates, builders and artists are helping make the internet more diverse, ethical, responsible and inclusive.
Confidentiality/Tor Browser
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 13.5
For desktop, we're continuing our efforts to improve the user experience of Tor Browser's fingerprinting protections. Following the changes we introduced to new window sizes in Tor Browser 13.0 for Desktop, this release features welcome design changes to letterboxing, including new options to remember your last used window size and adjust the alignment of the letterbox in General Settings. Bridge users will also discover a myriad of improvements to bridge settings, including a complete redesign of bridge cards with improved sharing features, and a new section designed to help you find more bridges elsewhere. Lastly, the design of onion site errors has received a visual refresh aimed at making them consistent with the other kinds of Network Errors you can find in Tor Browser.
LWN ☛ Tor Browser 13.5 released
Version
13.5 of the privacy-focused Tor browser has been released.
