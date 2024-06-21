Mozilla and Tor Browser

For desktop, we're continuing our efforts to improve the user experience of Tor Browser's fingerprinting protections. Following the changes we introduced to new window sizes in Tor Browser 13.0 for Desktop, this release features welcome design changes to letterboxing, including new options to remember your last used window size and adjust the alignment of the letterbox in General Settings. Bridge users will also discover a myriad of improvements to bridge settings, including a complete redesign of bridge cards with improved sharing features, and a new section designed to help you find more bridges elsewhere. Lastly, the design of onion site errors has received a visual refresh aimed at making them consistent with the other kinds of Network Errors you can find in Tor Browser.