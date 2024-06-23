Blaming "Linux" for Problems of VMware (Prolific GPL Violator, Infringer of the Linux Licence)
CyberRisk Alliance LLC ☛ VMware ESXi subjected to attacks with RansomHub for Linux [Ed: VMware is the issue here, the feature image is a misfit/FUD]
Attacks with a new Linux encryptor have been deployed by the RansomHub ransomware-as-a-service operation against VMware ESXi environments, reports BleepingComputer.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Linux version of RansomHub ransomware targets VMware ESXi VMs [Ed: This is a Windows issue as much as "Linux"]
The existence of a Windows and Linux RansomHub encryptor has been confirmed since early May. Recorded Future now reports that the threat group also has a specialized ESXi variant in its arsenal, which it first saw in April 2024.
Bleeping Computer ☛ UNC3886 hackers use Linux rootkits to hide on VMware ESXi VMs [Ed: The issue here is not Linux, but the Microsofters in the Microsoft sites change the narrative and shift the blame]
A suspected Chinese threat actor tracked as UNC3886 uses publicly available open-source rootkits named 'Reptile' and 'Medusa' to remain hidden on VMware ESXi virtual machines, allowing them to conduct credential theft, command execution, and lateral movement.
Cyber Security News ☛ New Linux Variant Of RansomHub Attacking ESXi Systems [Ed: It's a Windows issue too, the real culprit here is proprietary VMware]
Hackers often attack ESXi systems, as they are widely used in enterprise environments to manage virtualized infrastructure, making them lucrative targets.