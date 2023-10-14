Programming Leftovers
-
Adam Young: Querying the PCCT in Python
The Platform Communication Channel Table contains information used to send messages in a shared memory buffer between the Operating System and other subsystems on the platform. Typically, the Channel has an interrupt defined that is used to tell the other subsystem that there is new data available.
Recently, I’ve been working with a couple entries that are of a newer type. In addition to the shared memory region and the interrupt values, the PCCT entries for type 3 and type 4 channels also have a series of registers. Where before the PCCT entries were normalized, now they are hierarchical.
-
How to Use LLMs for Dynamic Documentation
Here’s #11 in the new series on LLM-assisted coding over at The New Stack: How to Use LLMs for Dynamic Documentation My hunch is that we’re about to see a fascinating new twist on the old idea of literate programming.
-
How to Use cex to Change the Size of Plot Elements in base R
Let’s dive into the world of R and explore how to use cex to change the size of plot elements in base R.
-
Boosting Your Data Weights: Training Accurate Models with tidymodels
In the captivating realm of machine learning, myriad techniques continually evolve to enhance predictive accuracy, offering innovative pathways for problem-solving. One such dynamic method is “boosting.” Imagine, if you will, the rigorous regimen of weightlifting. Each session targets heavier weights, challenging the lifter to push past previous limits.
-
Swift 5.9 Brings a Macro System and C++ Interoperability
In addition to an expressive macro system and a limited form of C++ interoperability, Swift 5.9, now officially available, also introduces parameter packs, ownership-based memory management, and more.By Sergio De Simone
-
Qt Creator 12 Beta released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 12 Beta!
-
3,000 contributors
Thank you everyone who has helped out in making curl into what it is today. We make an effort to note the names of and say thanks to every single individual who ever reported bugs, fixed problems, ran tests, wrote code, polished the website, spell-fixed documentation, assisted debug sessions, helped interpret protocol standards [...]