posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2024,

updated Jun 25, 2024



Quoting: Flathub Surpasses 2 Billion App Downloads —

Founded to provide a unified platform for distributing applications across all Linux distributions, Flathub has become a central hub for users seeking diverse software.

From essential utilities and productivity tools to games and development software, Flathub offers compatible applications across different Linux distros, simplifying the installation process and improving access to software.

Recently, Flathub reached 2 billion downloads. But what’s particularly remarkable is that in just one year, from May 2023, when Flathub had reached 1 billion downloads, the platform has doubled that figure to 2 billion.