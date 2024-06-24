posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2024



Quoting: Obarun - Arch based distribution without systemd - LinuxLinks —

Obarun is an Arch based Linux distribution.

The goal of Obarun is to provide an alternative for people looking for more simplicity and transparency in maintaining their systems. Obarun is not designed with beginners to Linux in mind.

Obarun includes several changes, modifications, additions, in its effort to run reliably, without systemd and its byproducts.

It separates the init and service management from the rest of the system that should be chosen “freely” by the user/sys-admin. Instead of systemd, it uses s6 init software, a small suite of programs designed to allow process supervision (a.k.a service supervision), in the line of daemontools and runit, as well as various operations on processes and daemons.