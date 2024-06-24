posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2024



Quoting: SDesk ISO 19 released: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux —

The nineteenth iteration of the SDesk ISO is now available, delivering stability, performance, and visual enhancements. This version of the Linux- based operating system introduces the "linux-zen" kernel as the default, which brings scheduler improvements, multiple optimizations, and additional kernel modules shipped by default.

One of the notable changes in this release is the removal of the "Blur my Shell" extension, which, while visually appealing, apparently was a resource hog. The SShell UI has also been refined to offer a more streamlined experience.

Additionally, SDesk enriches its feature set by including GNOME 46 and the Wayland Windowing System. A complete LibreOffice suite, along with exclusive apps like the Swirl Web Browser, are part of this robust package, ensuring a comprehensive productivity environment right out of the box.