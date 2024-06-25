Raspberry Pi and Secure Pi News

KDE Plasma 6.1.1 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1 to fix several bugs, including the bug where desktop files dragged to another screen in a multi-monitor setup disappeared until the Plasma session was restarted. This issue could also cause Plasma to crash when dragging files from the desktop to some folders in the Dolphin file manager, so this is now fixed as well.
Featuring an all-aluminum chassis in an ultra slim design, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen9 ultrabook is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores and 22 threads) or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (8 cores and 16 threads) processors with Intel Arc (8 Xe cores) or AMD Radeon 780M (12 GPU cores) graphics respectively.
Highlights of OpenShot 3.2 include support for Blender 4.1 and improved Blender animations, support for the latest FFmpeg 7.0 multimedia framework, experimental support for Java bindings, a new Remove Gap feature to remove unwanted gaps between video clips, adds Effect Sequencing before or after keyframes are applied, and new Retro and Cosmic Dusk themes.
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.
While the Budgie devs are hard at work porting the desktop environment to the modern Wayland display protocol, slated for the Budgie 10.10 release, they pushed a small point release for Budgie 10.9 users to address some annoyances and other issues reported by users.
The Palmshell PuER N1 is an upcoming compact networking PC built around the Intel Celeron J6412 Quad-core processor from the 10th generation lineup. This device features multiple 2.5GbE ports and offers a range of storage options designed for users who demand both high-speed network connectivity and substantial data storage capabilities.
The ASUS Chromebox 5a is a versatile mini-PC equipped with 13th Generation Intel Core or Celeron processors. These devices support multiple 4K@60Hz displays and include an M.2 2280 PCIe slot for storage expansion.
At the 2024 XUANTIE RISC-V Ecosystem Conference, a collaborative effort between Yahboom, milK-V, and ALIBABA DAMO Academy led to the unveiling of the RISC-V MicroROS educational robot. This robot, based on the Milk-V Meles SBC, is now available for purchase and provides an advanced learning platform for robotics enthusiasts and students.