posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2024



Quoting: Andrew Tanenbaum Honored with ACM Software System Award —

Only a few names truly stand out in the history of operating systems for their significant contributions and global influence on what we use today as modern OSes. Andrew Tanenbaum is one of these notable figures, holding a prestigious place in computer history. Here’s why.

A prominent computer scientist and professor emeritus at Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam, Tanenbaum authored the widely used textbook “Operating Systems: Design and Implementation.” In 1987, he developed MINIX, a compact, microkernel-based UNIX-like operating system designed to facilitate the teaching of operating systems to university students.

Interestingly, MINIX was initially intended as an educational tool to accompany his textbook, providing a practical example of the concepts discussed within.