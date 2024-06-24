Programming Leftovers
-
Noel Rappin ☛ Better Know A Ruby Thing: On The Use of Private Methods
Last time around, we got to Better Know access control in Ruby, and I started to write my opinion on the use of private methods in Ruby, but my position/argument/rant had gotten out of hand and so I spun it off into its own post.
This is that post.
-
Martin Hähne ☛ #100DaysToOffload Difference Between Productivity And Efficiency
So productivity is about how much you can do in a given time and efficiency is about how to avoid extra steps and still get the same job done.
-
Martin Hähne ☛ #100DaysToOffload Hub "Efficient Programming"
This doesn’t seem to enable delivering greatness. After having read Slow Productivity recently, that has a completely different philosophy about work - “do fewer things”, “work at a natural pace”, “obsess over quality” are its main points - this job stands at odds with this philosophy (that I am whole heartedly agree with).
-
Martin Hähne ☛ #100DaysToOffload Categorizing Code Changes
First, I ask myself if the change is trivial or not. Is it just something really small and contained, like changing a constant or what is returned from a method? Or a small visual change? This is so easy that I generally only do that change and nothing else. Maybe I add a type hint or update some kind of documentation if it exists. But that’s it. Hard to get more efficient here.
If the change is more complex, I subdivide this category immediately into two subcategories: is it something entirely new or is it a substantial change of existing code.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Arne Sommer ☛ Goat Bus with Raku - Arne Sommer
This is my response to The Weekly Challenge #274.
-