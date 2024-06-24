First, I ask myself if the change is trivial or not. Is it just something really small and contained, like changing a constant or what is returned from a method? Or a small visual change? This is so easy that I generally only do that change and nothing else. Maybe I add a type hint or update some kind of documentation if it exists. But that’s it. Hard to get more efficient here.

If the change is more complex, I subdivide this category immediately into two subcategories: is it something entirely new or is it a substantial change of existing code.