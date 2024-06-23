Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: nanotime 0.3.9 on CRAN: Bugfix
A quick bug fix release 0.3.9 for our nanotime package is now on CRAN, following up on the 0.3.8 release made this week. nanotime
The 0.3.8 release added a
accurateparameter for
POSIXctconversions, and it turns out that this did not test as expected on arm64 so we disabled the test on that platform.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Closing The Loop
I don’t have a lot of time. There’s a gun to my head. Literally.
John Eldenring is here, and he has a gun pointed at my temple, and he’s telling me that if I don’t start playing his new downloadable content now, I won’t be around to make any more posts.
Trail of Bits ☛ EuroLLVM 2024 trip report
By Marek Surovič and Henrich Lauko EuroLLVM is a developer meeting focused on projects under the LLVM Foundation umbrella that live in the LLVM Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub monorepo, like Clang and—more recently, thanks to machine learning research—the MLIR framework.