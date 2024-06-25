Today in Techrights
-
The "Other" SPLC
You know you're winning the debate when censorship is explored
-
Microsoft: By Default, Destroy Linux
Here is what the very "polite" Microsoft Boccassi had to say
-
Perens on a Stick
Remember what Novell did and how few (barely anyone) sided with Novell
-
Andrew Tanenbaum Gets an Award for His Work on MINIX
ACM one week ago
-
Twitter's Fall to Irrelevancy in Europe
Musk bought a dud
-
[Meme] 'Useless' Kids of EPO Examiners
malnourished?
-
Granting Loads of Monopolies in Europe (to Foreign Corporations of Epic Size and Far Too Much Power Inside Europe) is Vastly More Important Than Raising European Kids Properly?
"Efficiency" first? Whose? Corporations or families? No wonder so many young families are hesitant to have any kids these days; that's particularly true in east Asia and also in north America, not just Europe
-
Techrights in the Coming Decade: The Free Speech (Online) Angle
Free speech is a fundamental tenet of a free society
New
-
Staying the Course
censorship isn't easy against sites that understand ways to resist it
-
The 'All-Seeing' Microsoft Eye
Microsofters are observing us closely
-
Links 24/06/2024: Long COVID and "How I Write Blogs"
Links for the day
-
Allegations That Microsoft is Covering Up Employee Dissatisfaction and Using a Survey to Catch 'Risk' to the Cult Mentality
This favours or gradually socially-engineers a company for sociopathy
-
'Linux Hint' Inactive for Nearly a Month (It Used to be Very Active)
Their Twitter account hasn't been active for a long time and it's not too clear what's going on
-
An Unexpected GNU/Linux Trend
Burkina Faso is changing and not just politically
-
Android (Linux) at New Highs in Burkina Faso, Now Measured at 72% (Windows Was Measured at 98% 15 Years Ago)
based on this month's estimates
-
With 0.76% for ChromeOS and 3.7% for GNU/Linux (4.5% Total) Burkina Faso Approaches 5% for 'Linux'
More if one counts Android as "Linux"
-
Gemini Links 24/06/2024: Being Dull and OpenSSH Autoban
Links for the day
-
EPO Issues in The Hague
a report dated 4 days ago about a meeting that took place 12 days ago
-
[Meme] Garbage in, Garbage Out (EPO Patent Quality)
"Get back to work"
-
When the Employer Makes You Too Sick to Go to Work (New EPO Document)
"registering when you are sick"
-
[Meme] Putin's Red Flags
Firefox ESR or Firefox USSR
-
The Corporate/Mainstream Media and Even Social Control Media is Distorting the Record About What Mozilla Actually Did (It Originally Surrendered to Vladimir Putin)
Mozilla being avoided for purely technical reasons (sites not being compatible with it) is one thing. Foolishly, Mozilla is giving people more political reasons to also shun Mozilla. This is suicide.
-
GNU/Linux Up Some More This Morning, Windows Down Sharply Even in Rich Countries
Microsoft is in trouble in the Muslim world
-
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rising... Towards 5% for ChromeOS and GNU/Linux
the latest numbers show it growing from about 0.1% to around 2.4% for GNU/Linux, plus 2.01% for Chromebooks (ChromeOS), i.e. about 5% in total.
-
Links 24/06/2024: New Research, New Attacks on Justices Sceptical of Patent Maximalists, European Commission for Copyright Maximalists
Links for the day
-
[Meme] 12 Years a Fedora Volunteer
IBM gives me a 'free' Fedora badge as recognition
-
IBM Slavery: Not a New Problem
When IBM got rid of Ben Cotton it showed the world how much it valued Fedora
-
Why They Want to Abolish Master/Slave Terminology (Because This is What They're Turned Free Software Into)
It used to be about community; GAFAM turned that into exploitation and worse
-
Roy and Rianne's Righteously Royalty-free RSS Reader (R.R.R.R.R.R.) Version 0.2 is Released
They say summer "officially" started some days ago
-
Torvalds' Number Two Quit Linux a Decade Ago and Has Since Then Earned an Honorary Doctorate
Revisiting Fuzix and Alan Cox
-
GNU/Linux Reaches All-Time High in Tunisia
Based on statCounter
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 23, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, June 23, 2024
New
-
You Know the Microsoft Products Really Suck When...
"Qualcomm and Microsoft go 'beyond the call of duty' to stop independent Copilot+ PC reviews"
-
IBM and "Regime Change"
Change of regime is not the same as freedom
-
Microsoft Windows in Nicaragua: From 98% to Less Than 25%
Operating System Market Share Nicaragua
-
Techrights in the Coming Decade: The Community Angle
Somebody needs to call them out on their BS
-
Techrights in the Coming Decade: The Software Angle
Gemini Protocol has just turned 5 - i.e. roughly the same age as our Git repositories
-
Techrights in the Coming Decade: The Patent Angle
Next month marks 10 years since we began covering EPO leaks
-
Wookey, Intrigeri, Cryptie & Debian pseudonyms beyond Edward Brocklesby
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
