9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 24, 2024



This week was quite slow in news as I took a well-deserved vacation. The biggest news of the week is the release of the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment, which brings highly anticipated features like explicit GPU synchronization and triple buffering for Plasma Wayland.

On top of that, we got new releases of the Tails distribution, Tor Browser anonymous web browser, Darktable RAW image editor, and Budgie desktop. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 23rd, 2024.

Read on