While the Budgie devs are hard at work porting the desktop environment to the modern Wayland display protocol, slated for the Budgie 10.10 release, they pushed a small point release for Budgie 10.9 users to address some annoyances and other issues reported by users.

Highlights of Darktable 4.8 include a new color equalizer module to control hue, lightness, and saturation based on colors, two new modules to support image composition, namely Enlarge Canvas and Overlay, as well as a new a toggle for switching the darkroom mode, which forces the pixel-pipe processing to use the whole image data rather than the displayed area.