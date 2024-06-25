Devices: Pico-ITX SBC and VIDIA Jetson
2.5-inch Pico-ITX SBC features 13th gen Raptor Lake SoC up to defective chip maker Intel Core i7-1370PE
AAEON PICO-RAP4 is a 2.5-inch Pico-ITX SBC powered by Intel Raptor Lake processors from the penta-core Intel Processor 300U up to a 14-core Intel Core i7-1370PE, equipped with up to 32GB DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, and supporting M.2 NVMe, SATA, and mSATA storage devices. The Pico-ITX board also features two Ethernet ports (2.5GbE + GbE) with TCC and TSN support, HDMI and eDP/LVDS display interfaces, multiple USB ports, two RS232/RS422/RS485 interfaces, and I2C and GPIO interfaces for further expansion.
Waveshare MAX9296A GMSL camera board is designed for NVIDIA Jetson Orin developer boards
Waveshare MAX9296A GMSL camera board allows two cameras to be connected to the Jetson Orin Nano / NX developer boards. The board is built around a MAX9296A Deserializer IC and supports GMSL1 and GMSL2 protocols and ensures fast, low-latency video transmission. The board uses a high-speed interface for transmitting video data, making it ideal for applications like self-driving cars, machine vision, and security systems.
NDAA-compliant NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Nano bundles target drones
ARK Electronics has recently introduced NDAA-complaint NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Nano bundles designed for drones with the company’s Jetson PAB (Pixhawk Autopilot Bus) carrier board, an ARKV6X flight controller, and an SSD preloaded with NVIDIA Jetpack and the ARK UI. I’ve come across the board following a post on X pointing to an article on Tom’s Hardware about the US passing a bill called “Countering CCP Drones Act” that would effectively ban DJI drones in the US.