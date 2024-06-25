today's howtos
-
What are Distro Forks, Flavors & Clones? Explaining Confusing GNU/Linux Terms
Are you new to GNU/Linux and looking for a distro? You may see various confusing terms like Fork, Flavour or Remix when choosing a distro.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Undo Git Add and Remove Files from Staging
Accidentally add a file that was not supposed to be added? If you have not made the commit yet, you can undo the git add and remove the file from staging.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Disable User Accounts on a GNU/Linux System: A Step-by-Step Guide
Managing user accounts on a GNU/Linux system is a crucial task for system administrators. One common task is disabling user accounts, which can be necessary for various reasons, such as when an employee leaves the company or when you need to temporarily disable access for security purposes.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Create A Simple Web Server with darkhttpd
Darkhttpd is a simple web server similar to Apache and Nginx. Learn how you can create your own website today using Darkhttpd in Ubuntu Linux.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Umami Privacy Analytics on Ubuntu 24.04
Umami is a free and open-source web analytics platform written in Nodejs. In this guide, you’ll learn how to install Umami privacy-focused analytics on the Ubuntu 24.04 server.
-
Network World ☛ How to find files on Linux
There are many options you can use to find files on Linux, including searching by file name (or partial name), age, owner, group, size, type and inode number.