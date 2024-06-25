KDE Plasma 6.1.1 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1 to fix several bugs, including the bug where desktop files dragged to another screen in a multi-monitor setup disappeared until the Plasma session was restarted. This issue could also cause Plasma to crash when dragging files from the desktop to some folders in the Dolphin file manager, so this is now fixed as well.

Featuring an all-aluminum chassis in an ultra slim design, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen9 ultrabook is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores and 22 threads) or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (8 cores and 16 threads) processors with Intel Arc (8 Xe cores) or AMD Radeon 780M (12 GPU cores) graphics respectively.

Highlights of OpenShot 3.2 include support for Blender 4.1 and improved Blender animations, support for the latest FFmpeg 7.0 multimedia framework, experimental support for Java bindings, a new Remove Gap feature to remove unwanted gaps between video clips, adds Effect Sequencing before or after keyframes are applied, and new Retro and Cosmic Dusk themes.

