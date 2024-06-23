Ubuntu and OpenSUSE Leftovers

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

It’s the week before openSUSE Conference, when all through the world, contributors get ready to travel. People might be busy with their final preparations to meet at the conference next week, and prepare their slides for the talks, but nothing can stop them from keeping Tumbleweed rolling. This week, we have received 5 snapshots (0613, 0614, 0617, 0618, and 0619)