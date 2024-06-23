Ubuntu and OpenSUSE Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Data Centre Hey Hi (AI) evolution: combining MAAS and NVIDIA smart NICs
It has been several years since Canonical committed to implementing support for NVIDIA smart NICs in our products. Among them, Canonical’s metal-as-a-service (MAAS) enables the management and control of smart NICs on top of bare-metal servers.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ KeePassXC 2.7.9 Adds Native Browser Integration for Snap
KeePassXC, the popular free open-source KeePass and KeePassX based password manager, released version 2.7.9 few days ago. The new KeePassXC 2.7.9 installed as Snap finally uses new desktop portal for native messaging integration. Meaning without using an external script, it now has out-of-the-box browser integration support.
OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/25
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
It’s the week before openSUSE Conference, when all through the world, contributors get ready to travel. People might be busy with their final preparations to meet at the conference next week, and prepare their slides for the talks, but nothing can stop them from keeping Tumbleweed rolling. This week, we have received 5 snapshots (0613, 0614, 0617, 0618, and 0619)
