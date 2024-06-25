Red Hat Leftovers
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install RHEL 9 for RHCSA Certification
In this article, we’ll walk through the steps to perform a standard RHEL 9 installation that you can use for your RHCSA exam preparation.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Automate actions from Datadog observability data
What if you could take action from this intelligence to quickly resolve alerts quickly before they result in an outage, threat or slow down in the application? Better yet, what if you could also specify the type of alert you want to respond to and the action you would like to be taken? The good news is you can do this today with Event-Driven Ansible, part of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Buzzwords unite: 6 reasons to run AI at the edge [Ed: Red Hat admits it is full of it: Buzzwords]
Data at the edge includes IoT generated data, user generated data, or models running locally on edge-based devices. It does not include focus on training a large model on a centralized, public cloud.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Customize your Red Hat OpenShift nodes and keep them updated
Red Hat OpenShift is designed to run on a wide variety of hardware and operational contexts. OpenShift runs so well in a variety of environments that admins rarely need to intervene. But increasingly, we meet customers on the leading edge of innovation who want to modify default settings to provide the customized environment their business needs. For example, OpenShift clusters used for data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) workloads often require specialized hardware accelerators. Other workloads might be storage-bound or network-bound, requiring specialized hardware such as storage or network interfaces for optimal performance.