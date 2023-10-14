MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
An SEC filing on October 12, 2023 revealed MariaDB will undergo a restructuring plan "to better align its workforce with the needs of its business and to reduce the Company’s operating costs." As part of that plan, MariaDB will lay off 84 people, or approximately 28% of the company's workforce, according to the filing. Of those, the filing noted that "an estimated 13 employees are expected to be provided transition packages that will provide for continued services through various dates of the Company’s fiscal year 2024."
The company expects the plan will result in "restructuring charges consisting of approximately $3.1 million in employee severance and notice period payments, benefits, and related costs and $0.1 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to vesting of share-based awards, and cash expenditures of approximately $0.8 million to satisfy amounts owed due to earned vacation time," according to the filing.