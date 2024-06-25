TUXEDO Computers Unveils the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen9 Linux Ultrabook

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 25, 2024



Featuring an all-aluminum chassis in an ultra slim design, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen9 ultrabook is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores and 22 threads) or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (8 cores and 16 threads) processors with Intel Arc (8 Xe cores) or AMD Radeon 780M (12 GPU cores) graphics respectively.

The new TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 laptop also features a brand-new 15,3-inch 180 degrees tiltable display with a HiDPI resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color space coverage, 500 nits brightness, and privacy webcam shutter.

