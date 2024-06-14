posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2024



Quoting: Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11 —

The latest iteration of Deepin, V23 RC2, is here and the developers are looking for testers! As the final version of the Chinese-developed operating system approaches, many users are considering making the switch from Windows 11 to Deepin for its sleek design and user-friendly features.

One of the exciting new additions in Deepin V23 RC2 is the "Backup Update" toggle, which allows users to opt out of system backups when updating. This can be accessed directly from the Control Center. It’s a handy option, but remember to use it wisely! The release also introduces fresh system fonts like WenQuanYi Micro Hei and WenQuanYi dot-matrix Song, enhancing the visual appeal of the interface.

The update also includes improvements to the Nvidia graphics drivers package, promising better performance and stability for gamers and creative professionals. Additionally, video decoding has been optimized to ensure smoother playback across different resolutions and multiple video streams.