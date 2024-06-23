posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2024



Quoting: Here’s Why I Think KDE Is a Better Desktop Environment Than GNOME —

In contrast, KDE’s first desktop environment—K Desktop Environment 1—was released in 1998, before GNOME, and was expected to dominate the desktop scene. However, it faced controversy for using the Qt toolkit as its base—which wasn’t fully open-source at the time.

As a result, more developers embraced GNOME because it was a true open-source alternative. Granted, Qt was later released under the GPL license in 2000, but by then, GNOME had already gained significant momentum.