DeepComputing and Framework Preview New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor
Quoting: DeepComputing and Framework Preview New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor DeepComputing and Framework Unveil New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor —
According to the announcement, while this generation primarily caters to developers and tech enthusiasts, its integration into Framework’s versatile laptops highlights the potential for broader and more competitive applications in the future.
In collaboration with Canonical and Red Hat, the RISC-V Mainboard will support major Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora, providing a robust platform for development.
Update
One more:
-
RISC-V Framework Laptop mainboard teased, plus open source releases of laptop shells
Some exciting news for hardware enthusiasts, as Framework just announced today that DeepComputing has made the first partner-developed mainboard with RISC-V.