DeepComputing and Framework Preview New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2024,

updated Jun 19, 2024



DeepComputing and Framework Unveil New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor

According to the announcement, while this generation primarily caters to developers and tech enthusiasts, its integration into Framework’s versatile laptops highlights the potential for broader and more competitive applications in the future.

In collaboration with Canonical and Red Hat, the RISC-V Mainboard will support major Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora, providing a robust platform for development.