openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 12, 2024



Built on top of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6), openSUSE Leap 15.6 is here a year after openSUSE Leap 15.5 and it's powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series. It features pre-installed images with the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS, GNOME 45, and Xfce 4.18 desktop environments.

openSUSE Leap 15.6 integrates the Cockpit package to enhance system and container management capabilities. Cockpit provides system administrators with an intuitive web-based interface that bridges advanced operations with user-friendly accessibility.

