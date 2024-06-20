Best Free and Open Source Software
-
ONLYOFFICE Docs 8.1 released: Meet a full-featured PDF editor, Slide Master in presentations, better RTL support and other improvements - LinuxLinks
The developers of the open-source office suite ONLYOFFICE Docs released version 8.1 with multiple new features, including an upgraded PDF editor, enhanced security and collaboration in spreadsheets, improved RTL support, Slide Master and an animation panel in presentations, redesigned interface elements and more. In this article, you will find a brief overview of what’s new in ONLYOFFICE Docs v8.1.
With version 8.1, the ONLYOFFICE team has presented an upgraded version of their native PDF editor. Using this tool, ONLYOFFICE users can edit the text in their PDFs, work with pages (adding, rotating, deleting), insert various objects, like tables, shapes, images, etc. adjust their settings, and add text comments and callouts.
-
Just - very small v8 JavaScript runtime - LinuxLinks
Just is a very small v8 JavaScript runtime for Linux only.
Just is no longer actively maintained. The developer is working on Io, a low-level JavaScript runtime.
This is free and open source software.
-
Gomphotherium - command line Mastodon client - LinuxLinks
Gomphotherium is a command line Mastodon client.
The software provides a CLI as well as a TUI with a usage similar to rainbowstream. It is intended to be used at 80 characters width maximum, but ideally inside tmux as a sidebar-style program.
The CLI interface allows for execution of commands right from the terminal prompt. Not all commands are supported.
The TUI can be operated in two modes: Normal and Command.
-
txiki.js - tiny JavaScript runtime - LinuxLinks
txiki.js is a small and powerful JavaScript runtime. It targets state-of-the-art ECMAScript and aims to be WinterCG compliant.
It’s built on the shoulders of giants: it uses QuickJS-ng as its JavaScript engine and libuv as the platform layer.
This is free and open source software.
-
xpybar - highly extensible minimalistic dock panel - LinuxLinks
xpybar is a minimalistic dock panel with high extensibility.
Its source code is designed so that all parts of it can be replaced by a configuration script. This is one of the reasons xpybar is written in Python.
xpybar itself is very small, but it comes with a large array of extensions. The extensions come with associated configuration script examples.
xpybar is intended to replace dzen2, xmobar, and eventually mate-panel.
This is free and open source software.
-
8 Top Free and Open Source Clojure Web Frameworks - LinuxLinks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
Clojure is a dialect of the Lisp programming language. It’s a well-rounded language. It offers broad library support and runs on multiple operating systems.
-
14 Best Free and Open Source Command-Line Image Compression Tools - LinuxLinks
Data compression is the process of storing data in a format that uses less space than the original representation would use. Compressing data can be very useful particularly in the field of communications as it enables devices to transmit or store data in fewer bits. Besides reducing transmission bandwidth, compression increases the amount of information that can be stored on a hard disk drive or other storage device.
There are 2 main types of compression. Lossy compression is a data encoding method which reduces a file by discarding certain information. When the file is uncompressed, not all of the original information will be recovered. Lossy compression is typically used to compress video, audio and images, as well as internet telephony. The fact that information is lost during compression will often be unnoticeable to most users. Lossy compression techniques are used in all DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and most multimedia available on the internet.
Images take up massive amounts of internet bandwidth because they often have large file sizes. They are the most popular resource type on the web. According to the HTTP Archive, 60% of the data transferred to fetch a web page is images composed of JPEGs, PNGs and GIFs. 45% of the images seen on sites crawled by HTTP Archive are JPEGs.