Best Free and Open Source Software

The developers of the open-source office suite ONLYOFFICE Docs released version 8.1 with multiple new features, including an upgraded PDF editor, enhanced security and collaboration in spreadsheets, improved RTL support, Slide Master and an animation panel in presentations, redesigned interface elements and more. In this article, you will find a brief overview of what’s new in ONLYOFFICE Docs v8.1.

With version 8.1, the ONLYOFFICE team has presented an upgraded version of their native PDF editor. Using this tool, ONLYOFFICE users can edit the text in their PDFs, work with pages (adding, rotating, deleting), insert various objects, like tables, shapes, images, etc. adjust their settings, and add text comments and callouts.