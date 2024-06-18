posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2024



Quoting: SUSE to continue supporting CentOS 7 users after Red Hat pulls the plug - Techzine Europe —

In the middle of last year, Red Hat pulled the plug on CentOS, a free and fully compatible Linux distribution with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). This has effectively put the enterprise-focused Linux from Red Hat behind a paywall. As the end-of-support date for CentOS 7 approaches, it is forcing SUSE, not Red Hat, to take action.

SUSE will continue to support CentOS 7 with security updates after June 30, taking over from Red Hat. Liberty Linux on its own has been a direct alternative to RHEL for more than two years. Upon announcing it, SUSE explained that organizations are relying on multiple vendors and open-source communities for support. Liberty Linux’s core purpose was already to prevent vendor lock-in, including the then-unknown elimination of free CentOS support. Now, SUSE is adding another product to ensure that mission continues.