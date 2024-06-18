SUSE to continue supporting CentOS 7 users after Red Hat pulls the plug
In the middle of last year, Red Hat pulled the plug on CentOS, a free and fully compatible Linux distribution with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). This has effectively put the enterprise-focused Linux from Red Hat behind a paywall. As the end-of-support date for CentOS 7 approaches, it is forcing SUSE, not Red Hat, to take action.
SUSE will continue to support CentOS 7 with security updates after June 30, taking over from Red Hat. Liberty Linux on its own has been a direct alternative to RHEL for more than two years. Upon announcing it, SUSE explained that organizations are relying on multiple vendors and open-source communities for support. Liberty Linux’s core purpose was already to prevent vendor lock-in, including the then-unknown elimination of free CentOS support. Now, SUSE is adding another product to ensure that mission continues.
Also:
-
New SUSE Liberty Linux Lite Offering Provides Secure, Stable, and Future-Proof Solution for Centos 7 Users Bracing for End Of Life
With SUSE Liberty Linux Lite for CentOS 7, organizations can continue running their existing CentOS 7 operating system environments with zero disruption, zero migrations and zero upgrades. With SUSE, there is no time-consuming migration path. All customers need to do to receive updates and patches is simply change the pointer of CentOS to a SUSE Liberty Linux repository. No other changes are required.
Since its inception, SUSE Liberty Linux has been a popular choice for customers needing secure and flexible Linux management without the need to migrate. SUSE Liberty Linux customers include global enterprises across a variety of industries including financial services, telecommunications and automotive. Eduardo Luis Piccoli, IT Infrastructure Analyst at WEG, a global electro-electronic equipment company based in Brazil, says, "SUSE Liberty Linux gives us the ability to support several other Linux distros in only one solution."