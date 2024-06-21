Darktable 4.8 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 21, 2024



Highlights of Darktable 4.8 include a new color equalizer module to control hue, lightness, and saturation based on colors, two new modules to support image composition, namely Enlarge Canvas and Overlay, as well as a new a toggle for switching the darkroom mode, which forces the pixel-pipe processing to use the whole image data rather than the displayed area.

This release also adds support for DNG files requiring the CameraCalibration tags for correct white balancing, a dashed outline of the currently selected area in the print view, support for importing images in-place in a GVFs mount on Linux, and support for CMYK-profiled histogram.

Read on