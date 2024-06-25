posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2024



Leap Micro 6.0 is now available. Leap Micro 5.4 reaches End of Life.

A new major version of Leap Micro is now available! Leap Micro 6.0 images can be found at get.opensuse.org.

Leap Micro 6.0 uses a brand-new codebase, comes with plenty of new appliances and, for the first time, enters images for public cloud.

Leap Micro 6.0 is a rebranded SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.0 which is an ultra-reliable container and Virtual Machine host by SUSE. Leap Micro is released twice a year and has support over two releases.