Budgie 10.9.2 Desktop Arrives with Bug Fixes as Wayland Porting Continues

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 23, 2024,

updated Jun 23, 2024



While the Budgie devs are hard at work porting the desktop environment to the modern Wayland display protocol, slated for the Budgie 10.10 release, they pushed a small point release for Budgie 10.9 users to address some annoyances and other issues reported by users.

More specifically, Budgie 10.9.2 is here to improve the Budgie Menu to display Terminal-based applications, such as Neovim, address a regression in the Budgie Run Dialog which caused it to show up in the task switchers, and fix an issue with the end session dialogs blocking authentication dialogs.

