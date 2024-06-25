Red Hat Leftovers and Ben Cotton (Fedora) Calling Out Open Source Initiative for Openwashing
Weekly status of Packit Team: Week 25 in Packit
We have fixed an issue that has been introduced by another bug fix.
Red Hat ☛ Leverage Red Bait Satellite for Insights reporting and automation
Red Hat Satellite is a solution designed to manage and operate Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) infrastructure and environments at scale. While Satellite assists system administrators in ensuring system consistency, reducing errors and meeting compliance requirements by implementing standard operating environments, it also provides the capability to run automation across multiple datacenters.
Unicorn Media ☛ No Need to Move From CentOS 7 by June 30 If You Have Aftermarket Support
Although Sunday will be the last day that CentOS 7 will be officially supported, you don't have to move to something else right away. There are plenty of support services you can use to keep your workloads safe and secure until you're ready to migrate.
Web Pro News ☛ Red Hat Moves One Step Closer to In-Vehicle Linux Systems
Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System took a major step forward with a functional safety assessment, as well as certification for a critical Linux math library.
Openwashing
Ben Cotton: Open source Hey Hi (AI) and open data [Ed: Ben Cotton calling out Open Source Initiative for disgraceful and Microsoft-sponsored openwashing]
I’m a little late to the party with this post, but I need to get it out of my head. The question of “what is ‘open source AI’, exactly?” has been a hot topic in some circles for a while now. The Open Source Initiative, keepers of the Open Source Definition, have been working on developing a definition for open source AI. The latest draft notably does not require the training data to be available under an open license. I believe this is a mistake.
