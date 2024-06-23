Applications: Cambalache, AMD ROCm, and Oi Grandad
GNOME ☛ Juan Pablo Ugarte: New Cambalache development release 0.91.1!
I am please to announce a new development version of Cambalache
This comes with two major dependencies changes, the first one is a very basic port to Adwaita which fixes dark mode support with Gtk4
The biggest one is that I have replaced the WebKit WebView used to show widgets in the workspace for a custom Wayland compositor widget based on wlroots.
Video Cardz ☛ AMD ROCm 6.1.3 update enables multi-GPU support, beta-level support for Windows Subsystem for Linux
ROCm 6.1.3 released AMD is officially launching its latest ROCm (Radeon Open Compute) platform, now featuring support for multiple graphics cards in clusters.
Oi Grandad v2, free granular Synthesizer plugin (mac, linux, win) gets a major makeover
Oi Grandad v2 is a new version of Rick Taylor’s free granular Synthesizer plugin (mac/Linux/win) with new features, fresh UI, and more.