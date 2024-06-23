Programming Leftovers
-
Daniel Lemire ☛ Performance tip: avoid unnecessary copies
Copying data in software is cheap, but it is not at all free. As you start optimizing your code, you might find that copies become a performance bottleneck.
Let me be clear that copies really are cheap. It is often more performant to copy that data than to track the same memory across different threads. The case I am interested in is when copies turn a trivial operation into one that is relatively expensive.
-
Rlang ☛ Creating Email Threads
The ability to specify a message ID in emails sent from the {emayili} package makes it possible to create email threads.
-
Yoshua Wuyts ☛ in-place construction seems surprisingly simple?
I've been thinking a little bit about self-referential types recently, and one of its requirements is that a type, when constructed, has a fixed location in memory 1. That's needed, because a reference is pointer to a memory address - and if the memory address it points to changes, that would invalidate the pointer, which can lead to undefined behavior.
-
[Repeat] Buttondown ☛ Logic for Programmers Update
I spent the early week recovering and the later week working on Logic for Programmers ([init] [update]) because I have a self-imposed deadline of mid-July, backed up by a $1000 toxx clause. Here's where I currently am:
-
Saoirse ☛ Ownership
This post is meant as an explainer about how substructural type theory can be applied in programming language design. Terms like “substructural type theory” tend to scare and confuse programmers who don’t write Haskell on the weekends, so one thing programming language designers should do when thinking about how they will present their language is invent metaphors, even slightly misleading ones, to help more ordinary programmers understand how their language works. One such term is “ownership.”