Linux, BSD, and More
Kernel Space
WCCF Tech ☛ AMD Adds More RDNA 4 “Radeon RX 8000” GPU Patches On Linux, Enabling DCC For Faster & Efficient Performance
Team Red has sped up things with pull requests on Linux when it comes to RDNA 4 support on the platform, and with the firm's "IP blocks" approach, they have indeed found themselves successful in putting out pre-launch support. Recently, we talked about how AMD brought in GFX12 support in Linux's kernel driver. Now, the firm has built upon initial support, enabling new kernel driver codes to provide extensive support for platform users.
TechTarget ☛ Zerto to add protection, migration for KVMs
Open source Linux virtual machines are the next replication and migration target for HPE's Zerto backup and recovery tools, complementing new GreenLake capabilities.
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/06/23
I have a weird schedule this week but I think I came up with sufficient links. Artifacting. Understanding JPEG encoding will incidentally help understanding MPEG. Technical Marvels, the start, plus the Lebombo and Ishango Bones. An ongoing series, so I’m interested on what they do with the Antikythera Device. (via) diff turns 50.
Security
Building Trust with Cybersecurity Frameworks
Cybersecurity frameworks provide a common language for security professionals to assess their organization’s and vendors’ security postures.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft Defender flags text file containing ‘This content is no longer available.’ as a severe threat
Microsoft Defender marks text files containing 'This content is no longer available.' as a Trojan horse and severe threat.
